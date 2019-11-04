Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
England rugby team criticised for not wearing silver medals

5 hours ago
England rugby team criticised for not wearing silver medals

Photo Courtesy: rugbyworldcup/Twitter

The English rugby team have been termed “sore losers” over refusing to wear their silver medals after losing the World Cup final to South Africa.

The side did not take the defeat well and refused to wear the silver medals. They watched the South African side lift the World Cup trophy in dismay.

However, social media fans were quick to react to the English side’s behavior and criticised them over their attitude.

South Africa went on to claim their third World Cup title by beating England by a resounding margin of 32-12 in the final at Yokohama.

 
