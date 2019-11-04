England rugby team criticised for not wearing silver medals

The English rugby team have been termed “sore losers” over refusing to wear their silver medals after losing the World Cup final to South Africa.

The side did not take the defeat well and refused to wear the silver medals. They watched the South African side lift the World Cup trophy in dismay.

However, social media fans were quick to react to the English side’s behavior and criticised them over their attitude.

Can’t believe most of england have taken off their medal, and people say the All Blacks are sore losers. We rocked our bronze medals with pride, England could learn something from that #ENGvsRSA @EnglandRugby @rugbyworldcup — grace (@gracevmay) November 2, 2019

England are sore losers — Gerhard Engelbrecht (@alcladlad) November 3, 2019

The English are sore losers man. Defy all odds in semi final by beating New Zealand and then refuse their silver medal for losing in the final to South Africa? Grow up man you actually give a bad name to rugby union for that! — Scott Campbell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@scottyboyc) November 2, 2019

Sore losers! Silver medal or not be humble be proud to represent your country , ever seen a silver medallist in the Olympics do that. O well. pic.twitter.com/jvXrcIedWu — Gordon Lotter (@gordonlotter) November 2, 2019

The England Rugby team’s behaviour at the medal ceremony is exactly why they didn’t win and don’t deserve first place. Sore losers acting like children and can’t even celebrate achieving 2nd place in the world… smh — 🎮 Atreyeu🕹️ 🔜 #TwitchLDN (@Atreyeu_) November 2, 2019

South Africa went on to claim their third World Cup title by beating England by a resounding margin of 32-12 in the final at Yokohama.