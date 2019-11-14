Ellyse Perry breaks ambulance windscreen with massive six

Australian cricketing sensation Ellyse Perry broke the windscreen of an ambulance during the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) fixture between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

The pictures of the broken windscreen went viral on social media.

The Sydney Sixers batswoman made 70 off 56 deliveries in the fixtures with the help of four boundaries and the same number of sixes and put on a 72-run opening partnership with Alyssa Healy.

Her performance came in a winning cause as the side later wrapped up a 39-run victory.