Deccan Gladiators triumph over Qalandars in T10 League

Deccan Gladiators picked up a 24-run victory over Qalandars in their T10 League fixture in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The Gladiators, electing to bat first, finished at 128-4 with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad top scoring with a 21-ball 57 with three boundaries and six maximums to his name. He put on a 60-run opening partnership with skipper Shane Watson (30 off 15).

After a mini collapse, Ben Cutting went on to score a 10-ball 21 with the help of two boundaries and a six.

Qalandars struggled to keep up with the required run rate and were 33-2 in 4.1 overs. Skipper Dawid Malan and Phil Salt put on an unbeaten 71-run partnership but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory as they finished at 104-2.

In the second fixture of the day, Northern Warriors notched up a six-wicket win over Delhi Bulls.

The Delhi side, being sent in to bat first, managed 110-6 with skipper Eoin Morgan leading from the front with his 28-ball 56 which came with the help of three boundaries and five sixes. He put on a crucial 49-run partnership with Angelo Mathews after his side were struggling at 21-3 in 2.2 overs.

Chris Green returned with splendid figures of 3-8 in his allotted two overs.

Nicolas Pooran and Lendl Simmons got Northern Warriors off to a positive start with their 48-run partnership before the latter was dismissed. The wicketkeeper batsman then scored 30 runs together for the second wicket with Andre Russell, who was dismissed for his blistering 22-run knock which came off just eight balls.

The side had a slight wobble as they lost two wickets but Pooran remained unbeaten till the end with his 25-ball 56, which included four fours and five maximums, to end the game with an over to spare.