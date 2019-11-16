Cricket Australia XI-Pakistan tour game ends in stalemate

The two-day tour match between Cricket Australia and Pakistan in Perth ended without a result.

Pakistan declared their first innings on their overnight score of 386-7.

Cricket Australia lost both of their openers with six runs on the board. Matthew Spoors and Jonathan Merlo put on a 122-run stand for the third wicket with their half-centuries.

Merlo departed after top scoring with 78 and skipper Jake Dooran followed soon after, reducing the side to 145-4. Spoors became the fifth batsman to head back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 58.

There were no significant contributions with the bat by Daniel Drew and Tom O’Connell. However, Bradley Hope struck an unbeaten half-century.

The hosts were 246-7 when the umpires drew stumps. Pakistan pacers Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Musa finished with two wickets each.

Pakistan now heads into the first Test against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday.