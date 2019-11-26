Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
1 hour ago
Chris Gayle says he doesn’t get enough respect

Photo: AFP

West Indies cricketing star Chris Gayle said he deserves more respect on Monday after saying goodbye to South Africa’s Mzansi Super League with his team Jozi Stars yet to win a game in the current campaign.

Former West Indies captain Gayle, 40, scored just 101 runs in six innings before his stormy departure from a disastrous season for defending champions Stars in the T20 championship.

“As soon as I don’t perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is a burden for the team,” said Gayle, who plans to take the rest of the season off. “I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don’t score runs. It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team and then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don’t remember what you have done for them. I don’t get respect.”

Stars have lost all six of their matches so far in this year’s MSL, while Gayle had struck just 47 runs in his first five matches.

However, he hit 54 off 28 balls in his final match for the Stars, which was also his 400th T20 appearance, as his team lost from a winning position against Spartans.

They are unsurprisingly bottom of the MSL table with zero points, a whopping 19 behind league leaders Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

 
Chris Gayle Cricket West Indies
 
