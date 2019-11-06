Central Punjab on front foot against Northern in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Central Punjab are on the brink of victory in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Northern at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Central Punjab batsmen had a field day with the blade as the side declared their second innings at 345-6 on the back of Rizwan Hussain’s 110-run knock while Umar Akmal and Usman Salahuddin’s made 73 and 72 respectively.

Northern were struggling at 121-5 at stumps on day three in chase of 381-run target. Zeeshan Malik was the only batsman to provide some resistance so far as he made 58-ball 52 with nine boundaries and a six to his name.

Central Punjab spinners Bilal Asif and Zafar Gohar, shared seven wickets between them, once again put Northern on the backfoot as the latter picked up 3-46 while Bilal took 2-38.

On the other hand, no play was possible on the third day of the fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh as rain played spoilsport.

Southern Punjab were in a comfortable position against Balochistan after enforcing a follow-on at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium. The hosts finished third day’s proceedings at 30-2.

Balochistan were dismissed for 295 in their first innings in reply to Southern Punjab’s first innings total of 502 all out as they were rattled by Umaid Asif who returned with figures of 5-57.

Hussain Talat (89) and skipper Imran Farhat (65) made half-centuries.

The hosts, trailing by 207 runs, were asked to bat again and the side was struggling at 27-2 before the umpires called it a day.