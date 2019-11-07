Central Punjab claim comfortable Quaid-e-Azam Trophy win over Northern

Central Punjab claimed a resounding 204-run win over Northern in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round six fixture at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

Northern, chasing a target of 381, were dismissed for 176. Spinner Zafar Gohar had a field day with the ball as he returned with sublime figures of 7-79 and finished with 11 wickets in the game.

Nauman Ali’s side added just 55 runs to their overnight total of 121-5.

On the other hand, the fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh in Abbottabad ended in a draw as no play was possible on the fourth day as well.

Meanwhile, Balochistan managed to avoid an innings defeat as their fixture against Southern Punjab at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium ended in a draw.

Starting the fourth day’s play at 30-2, Balochistan were dismissed for 295 in their second innings, with Hussain Talat scoring a crucial century. The Islamabad United man played an impressive knock of 136 which included 17 boundaries and two sixes.

Bismillah Khan played the supporting role as he made a 102-ball 50.

Southern Punjab, chasing a simple 89-run target, could only reach 11-0 before umpires called it a day.