Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades, Perth Scorchers register wins in WBBL

Defending champions Brisbane Heat, the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers registered victories in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) on Saturday.

Brisbane Heat beat the Sydney Sixers in a repeat of last year’s final by a seven-wicket margin.

Our fourth win in a row against @SixersWBBL! This time a 7 wicket win at North Sydney Oval 🔥#BringTheHeat #WBBL05 pic.twitter.com/fOGfA7uzoq — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) November 9, 2019

The Sixers, electing to bat first, found themselves in trouble at 9-2 with openers Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry getting dismissed early but Erin Burns and Ashleigh Gardner took the side past 50 with their 43-run partnership.

Burns and Gardener fell in succession but South Africans Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp made 28 and 26, which took the side to 123-7.

Heat lost both its openers with 69 runs on the board before Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris put on a match-winning partnership partnership of 58 runs. Jonassen fell after top scoring with 33 from 28 deliveries and was supported by Harris who made an 18-ball 26.

On the other hand, the Renegades claimed a six-wicket win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

VICTORY AT THE CITIPOWER CENTRE! A six-wicket win powered by the one + only Jess Duffin #GETONRED pic.twitter.com/izbWngwBQ6 — Renegades WBBL (@RenegadesWBBL) November 9, 2019

Hobart were struggling at 40-4 inside eight overs till skipper Corrinne Hall and Fran Wilson stitched a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the latter departed for her 36-ball 45.

Hall led from the front as she top scored with an unbeaten 50-run knock which came from 34 deliveries with five boundaries to her name. Her knock helped the side finish at 150-5.

The Renegades completed the run chase in the final over on the back of a 78-run partnership by captain Jess Duffin and Courtney Webb.

Duffin led from the front as she made 49-ball 75 with eight fours and a four maximums to her name. She found support in Webb who played a cautious knock of 33 from 34 balls.

The Perth Scorchers claimed a narrow two-run win over the Adelaide Strikers.

The Scorchers, being sent in to bat, were helped by a solid 141-run opening partnership by skipper Meg Lanning and Amy Jones scoring half-centuries.

The latter went on to top score for the team with 80 off 58 deliveries, which included nine fours and two maximums. The Scorchers’ captain was dismissed shortly for her 50-ball 64 with the help of seven boundaries and a six. Their partnership helped the side finish with a big total of 173-3.

The side fell two runs short of the target despite half-centuries by captain Sophie Devine and Bridget Patterson.

The latter top scored with her blistering 32-ball 60 with the help of six boundaries and three maximums. She found support in the skipper who played a supportive knock of a 50-ball 58.