HOME > Sports

Brazilian football game sees 10 red cards

14 mins ago
Brazilian football game sees 10 red cards

Photo: AFP

Ugly scenes were witnessed during a Bahia state championship fixture in Brazil between Vitoria and Bahia, BBC has reported.

The fixture as ugly throughout as six yellow cards were shown in the first half but things got out of hand in the second.

Bahia successfully converted a penalty in the 50th minute and scorer Vinicius celebrated by dancing in front of the home supporters.

The players from both side exchanged blows and eight players were sent off.

Three red cards were shown to Vitorian players while five Bahian players were red-carded in the immediate aftermath, while two more Vitorian players were dismissed later on.

 
brazil Football
 
