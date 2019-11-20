Brazilian football game sees 10 red cards

Ugly scenes were witnessed during a Bahia state championship fixture in Brazil between Vitoria and Bahia, BBC has reported.

The fixture as ugly throughout as six yellow cards were shown in the first half but things got out of hand in the second.

Bahia successfully converted a penalty in the 50th minute and scorer Vinicius celebrated by dancing in front of the home supporters.

Ironically labelled ‘Ba-Vi’ of peace to promote a peaceful climate, the Brazilian derby between Vitoria and Bahia was abandoned after a goal celebration went wrong, resulting in a brawl that ended with 9 players sent off. 🥅⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mTXQFLhJfz — 104.2 Nile FM (@NileFM) February 19, 2018

The players from both side exchanged blows and eight players were sent off.

Three red cards were shown to Vitorian players while five Bahian players were red-carded in the immediate aftermath, while two more Vitorian players were dismissed later on.