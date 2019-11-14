Bravo, Steyn, Hales placed in top category for PSL 5

Pakistan Super League (PSL) announced the list of overseas players which have been placed in the Platinum category for next year’s competition.

Household names such as Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rashid Khan and Thisara Parera are among the 28 preliminary players in the top category.

The preliminary foreign player Platinum pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019 is here! More names coming soon. Who else do you want to see in action? Details: https://t.co/3l0XahQ2iA pic.twitter.com/NEmIvN1tO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 13, 2019

“Cricket means the world to Pakistani fans and I am excited that I will get to be a part of the Pakistan Super League draft pool,” South African pacer Dale Steyn said as quoted in a statement on PSL’s website.

England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Moeen Ali said that he was very excited to be a part of such an incredible pool of players for the PSL Player Draft. “On the circuit, players talk about the quality of cricket they have experienced playing in the PSL and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The organisers have also revised the salary for players, with Platinum category stars now earning between Rs23 million and Rs34 million while players in the Diamond category will earn between Rs11.5 million and Rs16 million.

The Gold category players have a salary range from Rs6.9 million to Rs8.9 million, whereas Silver category players will bag between Rs2.4 million and Rs5.4 million. The Emerging category players will get between Rs1 million to Rs1.5 million.

The preliminary list of overseas players in the Platinum category consists of: Dan Christian, Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard.