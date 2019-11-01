Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Bismah calls for Pakistan-India bilateral cricket series

4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistani cricketer Bismah Maroof has called for a bilateral series between Pakistan and India.

“We only get to play India in International Cricket Council (ICC) global events,” Bismah said at a press conference ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh in Lahore.

“As players, we don’t want sports to be mixed with politics,” she added.

The Pakistan captain said her side will be looking to carry their impressive form from the T20Is into the two-match ODIs series.

“We have given our youngsters a chance to prove their mettle in the ODI series and we will put on a good show.”

Bangladesh skipper Rumana Ahmed said her side has the capability to make a comeback in the series after getting whitewashed in the T20I series earlier.

“We were disappointed on losing the T20I series. We expect stiff competition in the ODIs as well. Pakistan is ranked higher than us,” Rumana said.

The trophy for the two-match ODI series, which begins at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on November 2, was unveiled by the two captains.

 
