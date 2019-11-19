Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain handed five-year suspension for assault

Bangladesh fast-bowler Shahadat Hossain was handed a five-year suspension and BDT100,000 fine over physically assaulting compatriot Arafat Sunny during a National Cricket League (NCL) fixture, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The Dhaka player was ejected from the fixture against Khulna after allegedly hitting his teammate after an argument.

Eye-witnesses stated that several players were needed to restrain Hossain.

Hossain has not represented the national team since his arrest in 2015 for beating up his housemaid.