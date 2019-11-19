Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain handed five-year suspension for assault

28 mins ago
Bangladesh’s Shahadat Hossain handed five-year suspension for assault

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh fast-bowler Shahadat Hossain was handed a five-year suspension and BDT100,000 fine over physically assaulting compatriot Arafat Sunny during a National Cricket League (NCL) fixture, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The Dhaka player was ejected from the fixture against Khulna after allegedly hitting his teammate after an argument.

Eye-witnesses stated that several players were needed to restrain Hossain.

Hossain has not represented the national team since his arrest in 2015 for beating up his housemaid.

 
Bangladesh Cricket national cricket league Shahadat Hossain
 
