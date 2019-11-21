Bangladesh book Emerging Teams Asia Cup final spot against Pakistan

Bangladesh confirmed their place in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup final as they beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the second semi-final in Dhaka on Thursday, where Pakistan await.

Bangladesh’s decision to bowl first paid off as they had half of the Afghan side back in the pavilion for just 73 runs on the board. However, Darwish Rasooli and Waheedullah Shafaq tried some damage control with their 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Shafaq was dismissed after playing a slow knock off 34 off 66 deliveries. Rasooli then scored 86 runs together with Tariq Stanikzai (33 off 27) to take the side past 200.

Rasooli went on to score his century and top-scored with 114 off 128 deliveries to guide hiss side to 228-9.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket with 26 on the board but they were carried forward by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar, both of whom scored half-centuries. The two on a 107-run partnership for the second wicket.

The partnership was broken when Soumya departed for a superb 61 off just 59 deliveries and the captain followed soon for a 68-ball 59.

Yasir Ali (38 off 56) and Afif Hossain (45 off 36) ensured there were no further hiccups in the run chase as they reached the target in the 40th over.