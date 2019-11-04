Bangladesh beat Pakistan to draw women’s ODI series

Bangladesh squared the two-match women’s ODI series against hosts Pakistan as they won the second fixture in Lahore by one wicket on Monday.

The two-match series ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Pakistan, after electing to bat, had a good start with the opening pair of Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan putting on 58 runs.

After Javeria departed, Pakistan were carried forward by skipper Bismah Maroof and Nahida. They added 47 runs together for the second wicket before the latter departed with her 79-ball 63 with eight boundaries to her name.

Skipper Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz’s 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take the score past 150. The latter went on to score a slow 68-ball 46 with the help of three fours before the side were bowled out for 210.

The visitors were struggling at 29-2 in the run chase at one stage but Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun made an 82-run partnership for the third wicket. The latter missed out on her half-century as she was dismissed for her 67-ball 44.

Rumana Ahmed and Fargana Hoque scored 55 runs together on the fourth wicket before the captain headed back to the pavilion. The latter went on to score a half-century before getting dismissed for her 97-ball 67. Fargana’s dismissal led to a procession of batswomen as Pakistan soon had the side reduced to 205-9.

However, the side managed to hold their nerves and completed the chase with a ball to spare.