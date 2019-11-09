Australia’s impressive 2019 outing in T20I cricket

The men’s and women’s cricket teams in Australia stood head and shoulders above any side in the T20I format in 2019 on the back of outstanding performances.

The Men Down Under are making a statement on why they are the side to fear in the next year’s T20 World Cup on home turf.

Aaron Finch’s side remained unbeaten in 2019 with the side playing eight games in total and winning seven of them. Their only fixture to end in a no-contest was against Pakistan in Sydney.

Australia went to claim the series against India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

On the other hand, the women’s side are also one of the most dominant sides in the current era as Meg Lanning’s side had eight victories from nine games under their belt in 2019.

Australia Women in 2019: 9 T20Is played, 8 wins 💪 Australia Men in 2019: 8 T20Is played, 7 wins 🔥 Could both teams be lifting the @T20WorldCup next year? pic.twitter.com/IMHnbk9cGS — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2019

They clinched T20I series against Sri Lanka, England and West Indies.

The Women’s T20 World Cup will be played from February 21 to March 8, 2020 while the men’s edition will be played from October 18 to November 15, 2020.