Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister

Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar among the wild guesses

In a video produced by Australia’s state-run channel Australia Broadcasting Company, most of the players were unable to name Pakistan’s current prime minister.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood was among the select few who managed to name Imran Khan, despite the 67-year-old cementing his legendary status as one of cricket’s finest-ever all-rounder when he guided Pakistan to their only World Cup title in Australia back in 1992.