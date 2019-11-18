Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister

2 hours ago
Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar among the wild guesses

Australia’s cricketers prepare to take on Pakistan in a two-Test series and while they are likely to dominate the visitors out on the field, the hosts don’t seem like they will be winning any prizes for their general knowledge any time soon.

In a video produced by Australia’s state-run channel Australia Broadcasting Company, most of the players were unable to name Pakistan’s current prime minister.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood was among the select few who managed to name Imran Khan, despite the 67-year-old cementing his legendary status as one of cricket’s finest-ever all-rounder when he guided Pakistan to their only World Cup title in Australia back in 1992.
 
MOST READ
PCB announces international players for PSL 5's Diamond Category
PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5
Pakistan's Babar, Asad make Australia A toil in tour game
Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy
Amir, Wahab to lead pace attack at World Cup: Misbah
