Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Australian batsman Chris Lynn recalls experience of facing Mohammad Irfan

8 hours ago
Australian batsman Chris Lynn recalls experience of facing Mohammad Irfan

Photo: AFP

Australian batsman Chris Lynn has said that he had to ask the umpires to adjust the sightscreens according to Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan’s height, ESPNCricinfo have reported.

Chris Lynn, who led Cricket Australia XI in a 20-over practice game against Pakistan on Thursday, recalled what it felt like to face the seven-foot fast-bowler.

“Normally sight screens go left or right,” Lynn said. “I asked the umpire if it could go up or down”.

The Cricket Australia XI skipper was bowled by Mohammad Irfan for 24. His figures of 1-19 in four overs came in a winning cause as Pakistan won the game by six wickets.

The fast-bowler is currently the tallest player to have graced the game.

 
Australia Chris Lynn Cricket Australia XI Mohammad Irfan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mohammad Irfan, Chris Lynn, Pakistan, Australia, Cricket Australia XI, Cricket Australia XI vs Pakistan, Mohammad Irfan height,
 
MOST READ
Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier
Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier
PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020
PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020
Pakistan kick off Australia tour on winning note
Pakistan kick off Australia tour on winning note
Pakistan begin Australia tour with T20 practice match
Pakistan begin Australia tour with T20 practice match
Pakistan fail to secure 2020 Olympics hockey berth
Pakistan fail to secure 2020 Olympics hockey berth
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.