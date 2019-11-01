Australian batsman Chris Lynn recalls experience of facing Mohammad Irfan

Australian batsman Chris Lynn has said that he had to ask the umpires to adjust the sightscreens according to Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan’s height, ESPNCricinfo have reported.

Chris Lynn, who led Cricket Australia XI in a 20-over practice game against Pakistan on Thursday, recalled what it felt like to face the seven-foot fast-bowler.

“Normally sight screens go left or right,” Lynn said. “I asked the umpire if it could go up or down”.

The Cricket Australia XI skipper was bowled by Mohammad Irfan for 24. His figures of 1-19 in four overs came in a winning cause as Pakistan won the game by six wickets.

The fast-bowler is currently the tallest player to have graced the game.