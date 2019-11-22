Australia in complete control on day two against Pakistan

Hosts Australia further asserted their dominance on Pakistan in the first of their two-Test series as the two sides clash in Brisbane.

Openers David Warner and Joe Burns made exactly 100 in the 25 overs that took place in the first session as they comfortably dealt with anything Pakistan threw at them.

Warner, who seems to have returned to form with some stellar T20I performances after an underwhelming Ashes series, has reached his half-century and the left-hander can prove especially destructive if Azhar Ali’s men don’t find a way to get him out soon.

The visitors had been dismissed for 240 on day one despite not losing a wicket in the first session as the Australian pacers, led by Mitchell Starc, had ran through the Pakistan batting line-up.