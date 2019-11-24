Babar scores century but Australia four wickets away from victory

Babar Azam’s 104 and Muhammad Rizwan’s half-century helped keep Australia at bay in the second session of day four in the first of their two-match series.

The visitors still trail by 72 runs with only four wickets in hand but can now harbour realistic hopes of avoiding an innings defeat even if the result seems inevitable.

The visitors had been 196 runs as they went into lunch at 144-5 but Babar and Rizwan’s 132-run stand helped bring some respectability to the score before Babar was dismissed by Nathan Lyon when he nicked one through to Tim Paine behind the stumps for 104.

Rizwan has found impressive support in Yasir Shah as well and the two are currently involved in an unbeaten 42-run partnership.

The side had been reduced to 94-5 after Asad Shafiq and then Iftikhar Ahmed had both been dismissed on ducks but a 50-run stand between wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan and Babar has helped Pakistan settle the ship a bit.

Centuries by David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne had helped Australia amass 580 in response to Pakistan’s 240.