Warner, Labuschagne steady Australia after early blow

Australia were 70-1 at tea on the first day of the Adelaide Test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The hosts, after electing to bat first, lost the wicket of Joe Burns with eight runs on the board as he was caught behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s bowling.

Opener David Warner and one-down Marnus Labuschagne got together and put on an unbeaten partnership of 62 for the second wicket.

Warner was the better of the two as he is not out on 45 off 69, courtesy of eight boundaries, while Labuschagne has made 18 off 57 with three boundaries to his name.

Tim Paine side is unchanged for the game in Adelaide.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have made three changes to their lineup. Muhammad Musa Khan, who make his Test debut, along with Mohammad Abbas and Imam-ul-Haq come in for Imran Khan, Naseem Khan and Haris Sohail.

Australia XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain and wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali (captain), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa and Mohammad Abbas.