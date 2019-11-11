Athlete finishes marathon with puppy which she rescued during race

An athlete finished a marathon carrying a stray puppy she rescued on the race course, according to Just Something.

Khemjira Klongsanun was competing in a 26-mile run in Bangkok, Thailand when she found the canine on the race track without its mother.

The athlete refused to hand over the dog to the audience after looking for its mother and went on to complete the race with it.

Khemjira Klongsanun ran 19 miles of a marathon carrying a puppy she saw on the side of the road, finishing the race with the dog in her arms. When no one claimed the puppy after the race, Klongsanun adopted him. https://t.co/yeub54SgnP pic.twitter.com/G1FhUHw0S6 — Jacqueline (@JackieMJensen) January 31, 2019

Khemjira brought the dog home with her and named her Nom Chom.

Nom Chom was taken to a vet where she underwent a thorough checkup.