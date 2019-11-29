Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Arsenal sack coach Unai Emery

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Arsenal have sacked Spaniard Unai Emery as their coach following their 2-1 defeat to Eintracht in the UEFA Europa League, the club announced in a statement.

Gunners have not managed a single victory in their past seven games across all competitions and played their fixture against Eintracht in a near-empty Emirates Stadium, where they managed to let go of a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1.

The side are eighth with four wins from 13 Premier League games and are eights points behind the top four as Champions League qualification looks further and further away.

Emery was the successor to Arsenal’s longest serving manager Arsene Wenger, who had stepped down in 2018.

 
