Amir, Wahab to lead pace attack at World Cup: Misbah

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has advised pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz to start preparing for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“The T20 World Cup is approaching quickly,” Misbah said in Perth. “Amir and Wahab should start their preparations to lead the pace attack.”

The former cricketer believes there is more responsibility on the seniors to perform.

Commenting on the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia, he said that its never easy to play against the Men Down Under.

Misbah expressed his confidence on the squad, adding that they will try to put on an impressive performance.

“Our batting lineup is experienced. Babar Azam is in form while Iftikhar Ahmed is playing well. Yasir Shah has also improved ahead of the series.”

The first Test will be played in Brisbane from November 21 to November 25. The second game will take place from November 29 till December 3 in Adelaide.