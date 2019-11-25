Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Almost all our players are in good touch: Azhar Ali

1 hour ago
Almost all our players are in good touch: Azhar Ali

Photo: AFP

Pakistani captain Azhar Ali believes that most players in his side are in good nick despite their innings defeat to Australia in the first Test in Brisbane.

Pakistan have now lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia and have plenty to ponder, but at least their second-innings 335 provided some positives with a breezy Babar Azam century and 95 to wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan.

Skipper Azhar Ali insisted “almost all of our guys are in good nick”, while ruing their failure to make more runs in the first innings.

“Babar and Rizwan showed the way and also Shan (Masood) played really well,” he said. “Australians always come hard at you but the wicket was really good and we missed the opportunity in the first innings.”

Australia captain Tim Paine, on the other hand, says his team have room to improve after crushing Pakistan in their opening Test, hailing the quality of his batsmen and bowlers.

The home side comfortably won the first of their two Tests by an innings and five runs inside four days at the Gabba on Sunday, set up by dismissing Pakistan for 240 in the first innings then smacking 580 in reply.

They now head to Adelaide for a day-night Test starting Friday, with Australia having ominously won all five pink-ball matches they have played.

Australia’s top order struggled during the recent Ashes series, but they clicked in Brisbane, raising hopes a corner has been turned.

David Warner hit 154, opening partner Joe Burns 97 and number three Marnus Labuschagne 185. The only real failure was Steve Smith (four), who was their saviour in England.

Asked if Australia had finally found its long-term top three, Paine replied: “The early signs would suggest yes. One innings doesn’t make a summer but we are really happy with the positive signs that we saw.”

Labuschagne, in particular, was a revelation, building on promising form during the Ashes to hit his maiden Test century and, according to Paine, “finally arrive on the big stage”.

“He gives our team energy out in the field and in the dressing room. It looks like he is getting better and better which is a great thing for Australia,” said the captain.

Australia’s formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also fired, with selectors having the added option in Adelaide of James Pattinson, who was banned for Brisbane over player abuse.

Paine suggested he favoured picking and sticking for the second Test, but that would be determined by the Adelaide Oval wicket.

“I thought the bowlers were terrific, to take 20 wickets inside four days,” he said. “But the squad named was for the first two Tests so we will get to Adelaide and look at the conditions. We have the pink ball as well, so that will come into consideration.”

 
Australia azhar ali Cricket Pakistan Tim Paine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikhupura, Sports, Festival
 
MOST READ
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine's strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistan beat Bangladesh to lift Emerging Teams Asia Cup title
Pakistan's best eleven for the first Test against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the first Test against Australia
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.