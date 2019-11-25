Akhtar believes Sarfaraz should have been retained as T20I skipper

Former pacer criticises team for critical mistakes in Australia

"It was a tough test nonetheless but the excuse of touring a country for the sake of learning is wrong," Akhtar said while speaking in a function on Sunday. "You go there to win. There were some critical mistakes. (Mohammad) Abbas should have played (in the Brisbane Test). They have to bring in strong characters. These 'relu kattas' won't do any good. As I said before, axing him (Sarfaraz) as the T20I skipper was the wrong move."

The former pacer said that bad selection has been one of the primary reasons for Pakistan's poor performances in the ongoing tour of the Land Down Under, adding that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has to think with an aggressive mindset.

Akhtar said that the team did not bat well despite having a strong batting unit.

"Haris Sohail should have batted at number four or six and Babar should have been promoted higher up the order."