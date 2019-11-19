Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Aisam-ul-Haq boycotts India Davis Cup fixtures

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistani tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq announced that he will not play Davis Cup matches against India as a protest over the shifting of fixtures from Islamabad.

Aisam, in a letter to the International Tennis Federation (ITF), has stated that he took the decision for the sake of Pakistan’s integrity.

He called India’s decision of not sending its players to Pakistan a biased one.

The tennis star said that Pakistan is a safe country where international sporting competitions are being held successfully, adding that no Indian citizen is under threat here.

The Pakistan-India tennis fixtures, after getting postponed, were moved to a neutral venue after the Indian players cited security fears of playing in the neighbouring country.

 
