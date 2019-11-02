Adam Gilchrist expects competitive Australia-Pakistan T20I series

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has said that Pakistan will be competitive when they take on Australia in the three-match T20I series starting Sunday.

“They are the number one ranked team and I expect them to be strong,” Gilchrist said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “It is crucial that the experienced players don’t let the fast-bowlers get too carried away in the Australian conditions but I do expect them to be very competitive.”

The former cricketer said that Pakistan has a young but inexperienced side for the three-match series, adding “they have a young rookie coach in Misbah-ul-Haq and Babar Azam will captain the side in the T20Is.”

He said that Pakistan have a number of young teenage fast-bowlers in their arsenal which is an exciting prospect.

He stressed the fact that the experienced players and Misbah, who has played a lot of cricket in Australia, have to make sure that the young pacers don’t fall into the trap of bowling too short on fast and bouncy Australian pitches.

“Young fast bowlers see the pace and bounce and bowl short too often. The Australians will be ready for that. So they must hit a fuller length and keep the short ball as a surprise option.”

He said Pakistan’s unpredictability factor can help them in any situation but can come back to haunt them as well.

“Pakistan always has that interesting aspect in which you’re never sure what you’re gonna get. When they’re on, they are brilliant and when they are not, they can look pretty average,” he said.

“I think the experience of Misbah will have an influence in making sure that the side is calm and not over exuberant on these fast and bouncy wickets and the batting has to take its time and make adjustments to what they are used to in the Subcontinent.”