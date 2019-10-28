Zeeshan Malik’s double-century highlight of day one in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Zeeshan Malik’s unbeaten double century helped Northern take complete control of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash against Southern Punjab as the side finished day one on 384-1 at Sialkot’s Jinnah Stadium.

Zeeshan, playing on 204 not out, was joined at stumps by fellow centurion Umar Amin, who was 153 not out at stumps. The duo’s partnership currently stands at an unbeaten 341.

Haider Ali was the only wicket to fall the entire day when he was dismissed by Rahat Ali for 23.

Balochistan’s batsmen enjoyed similar success in their clash against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium when they finished on 341-3 at stumps.

Imran Butt (135 not out) and Imran Farhat (114 not out) were both at the top of their game as their unbeaten 227-run stand helped the side recover from a precarious 114-3 to a position of control.

Central Punjab, however, did not fare too well with the bat as Sindh managed to get wickets at regular intervals. Kamran Akmal’s 90 and Ahmed Shehzad’s 60 were the only two contributions of note as the side finished on 263-7 at stumps.

Mir Hamza, Kashif Bhatti and Tabish Khan all got two wickets apiece as the Sindh bowlers shared the wickets among themselves.