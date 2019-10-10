Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that his side has a lot of things to work on following its 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series by Sri Lanka on their home turf.

“We have to learn from Sri Lanka’s performance,” Misbah said following the third T20I in Lahore on Wednesday. “We have to search for answers to many questions after this defeat.”

The former batsman said that the Sri Lankan leg-spinners proved to be the decisive factor in the series, adding “Pakistan is not being backed up by Shadab Khan at the moment.”

Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said the visitors played better cricket than them. He added that the side got to know about its weakness and they will work on improving them.

The skipper said that the team’s plan was to have Haris Sohail bat till the end in the third T20I but the side came under pressure after both the left-handed batsman and Babar Azam were dismissed.