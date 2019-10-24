Wasim Akram appointed ambassador for polio eradication

Pakistani cricketing legend Wasim Akram has been named ambassador of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, APP has reported.

“All political parties should play their role in ending polio as all children have the right to be protected from the virus,” Wasim said during a function in Islamabad on Thursday. “Two drops of anti-polio vaccine are the only source of prevention. Let’s pledge to make this country polio-free. Success against polio will be ours.”

Wasim said that he will do anything he can to help in the eradication of the crippling disease.

The former Pakistan captain signed an agreement in this regard with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza.

Dr Mirza said that it is their top priority to protect children from the virus, adding “260,000 polio workers are the true heroes of the polio programme. We shall pledge together to eradicate polio.”

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), World Polio Day is marked on October 24 every year to observe the birth of Jonas Salk, who led the first team to develop a vaccine against the virus.