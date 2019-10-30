Wednesday, October 30, 2019  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Wahab Riaz believes Pakistan can defeat Australia with aggression

2 hours ago
Wahab Riaz believes Pakistan can defeat Australia with aggression

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz believes the side can defeat hosts Australia if they play aggressive cricket in the upcoming tour.

“The T20I series between Pakistan and Australia will be tough and good,” he said, as quoted in a video on Pakistan Cricket Board’s Twitter account. “A series victory will be a confidence booster for the team.”

The left-arm pacer believes world number one Pakistan have been playing some good T20I cricket of late and that the side can win in Australia.

He went on to say that Pakistan have a perfect blend of fast-bowlers with youngsters and experienced players in the side.

Wahab Riaz praised new head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, saying that the players have been able to learn a lot from them. “They are always positive and on their toes.”

World number one Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against Australia starting from Sunday before heading into a two-match Test series.

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan wahab riaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Australia, Wahab Riaz, Cricket, Pakistan tour to Australia 2019, Pakistan tour of Australia 2019, Australia vs Pakistan T20 series 2019, #AUSvPAK, Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB
 
MOST READ
Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier
Pakistan draw against Netherlands in scintillating Olympic hockey qualifier
PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020
PCB announces categories of Pakistani players for PSL 2020
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Balochistan win dramatic semi-final against Southern Punjab
Pakistan take on Netherlands in Olympic hockey qualifier Saturday
Pakistan take on Netherlands in Olympic hockey qualifier Saturday
Pakistan fail to secure 2020 Olympics hockey berth
Pakistan fail to secure 2020 Olympics hockey berth
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.