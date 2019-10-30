Wahab Riaz believes Pakistan can defeat Australia with aggression

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz believes the side can defeat hosts Australia if they play aggressive cricket in the upcoming tour.

“The T20I series between Pakistan and Australia will be tough and good,” he said, as quoted in a video on Pakistan Cricket Board’s Twitter account. “A series victory will be a confidence booster for the team.”

The left-arm pacer believes world number one Pakistan have been playing some good T20I cricket of late and that the side can win in Australia.

He went on to say that Pakistan have a perfect blend of fast-bowlers with youngsters and experienced players in the side.

Wahab Riaz praised new head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, saying that the players have been able to learn a lot from them. “They are always positive and on their toes.”

World number one Pakistan will play a three-match T20I series against Australia starting from Sunday before heading into a two-match Test series.