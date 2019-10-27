Sunday, October 27, 2019  | 27 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Veteran Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal pulls out of India tour

4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of next month’s T20I and Test tour of India on personal grounds, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Tamim — Bangladesh’s top run scorer in all formats — had indicated he would likely miss part of the tour to be with his wife as they expect their second child, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests in India in November, starting in Delhi on November 3.

Tamim missed Bangladesh’s recent tri-series Twenty20 tournament after a dip in form.

The left-hander also struggled in the World Cup in England, where he scored only 235 in eight innings, a 29.37 average.

The 30-year later made interim captain for a three-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka in the absence of injured regular skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

But the leadership role failed to bring out his best, with Tamim making only 21 runs in the entire series, which Bangladesh lost 0-3.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said it will name a replacement of Tamim for the India tour in due course.

 
Tell us what you think:

﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
