Two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fourth-round fixtures end without a result

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Rain played spoilsport as two of the three Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 fourth-round matches ended without a result.

No play was possible on the last day’s play in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s game against Southern Punjab and the fixture between Sindh and Northern.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 295-4 as only 86 overs of play was possible throughout the four days. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah stitched up a strong 167-run partnership.

Israrullah top scored with 89 while Farhan chipped in with his 78-run knock. Ashfaq Ahmed made 61 runs for the side.

Meanwhile, Northern were dismissed for 271 in their first innings on the back of half-centuries by Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam. The Under-19 captain was the highest scorer with 67 whereas Hammad Azam managed 58 on the scoreboard.

Sindh, in reply to Northern’s firt innings score, were 257-4 as skipper Asad Shafiq, Saad Ali and Khurram Manzoor made half-centuries.

Shafiq remained not out at 77 while Ali made 63. Manzoor scored made a handy 54 for the side.