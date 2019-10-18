Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that it has removed wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Test and T20I captain of the team. The board’s decision has been received with predictably mixed reaction by fans on social media.

Some fans lauded the PCB’s decision to axe Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s front-man in the two formats.

PCB has removed Sarfaraz Ahmed from the captaincy in all three formats of the game. Blessings of Friday – #JummahMubarak #Sarfaraz — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) October 18, 2019

A good action by PCB 👏#Sarfaraz — Mukaram ♡ (Asma,Wasif,Shumii b’dy 🎂) (@Mukaram_Says) October 18, 2019

Good decision to remove Sarfaraz but wrong decision to appoint Babar as Captain. He is not mentally that much strong that will maintain his own batting form & captaincy altogether.#SarfarazAhmed — S A R M A D (@SARMAD334) October 18, 2019

Sarfaraz agr waqt pe Test match captaincy say retirement ka ilaan krtay tho shayed Aaj ye din na dekhna parhta! #SarfarazAhmed — James Hassan (@JamesHassann) October 18, 2019

End of #SarfarazAhmed‘s cricket.

He was once a fighting cricketer.

Not more than a timid soul now.#PAKvSL — Annus Raza (@annusraza) October 9, 2019

Thats sarfaraz’s batting performance that made him loose his Captaincy, he was just a burden on this batting lineup, Still I respect him and all the major achievements he took while leading the team but honestly his time was over now.#SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/7uoeRDZL0e — Bilal Khan (@khanbilal_) October 18, 2019

There were few who thought the cricket board’s decision was a bad one.

Sarfraz was poor in tests but did he deserve to be sacked from T20s after 1 bad series?. #SarfarazAhmed #Pakistan #babarazam. Sarfraz’s record as @TheRealPCB captain. Let’s see how Babar Azam copes as a Captain. pic.twitter.com/mMhC7d8gBl — SportzHub (@sportz_hub) October 18, 2019

News of Sarfaraz Ahmed being removed as Captain from all formats. Test and ODI make sense but how could they remove him in T20 considering his successful stats? #Cricket #Pakistan #PCB #SarfarazAhmed pic.twitter.com/FkmMJDXwBN

— Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) October 18, 2019

Whatever #SarfarazAhmed Registered his..

_Over 70% Success Rate in ODIs❤️

_Best T20 Success Rate❤️

_ICC Champions Trophy Victory❤️ pic.twitter.com/BMNa14qKqE — Jeeva Nantham (@Jevv001) October 18, 2019

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who took the reins of the side in 2016, was particularly impressive as captain in the shortest format of the game as Pakistan blew away all those who stood before them. The Men in Green enjoyed a win percentage of 78.37 with 29 wins from 38 T20Is.

However, Pakistan were not that successful in the Test format as they won just four out of 13 games under the wicketkeeper-batsman’s leadership.