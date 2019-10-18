Friday, October 18, 2019  | 18 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Twitter reacts to Sarfaraz’s removal as T20I, Test captain

52 mins ago
 
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that it has removed wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Test and T20I captain of the team. The board’s decision has been received with predictably mixed reaction by fans on social media.

Some fans lauded the PCB’s decision to axe Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s front-man in the two formats.

There were few who thought the cricket board’s decision was a bad one.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who took the reins of the side in 2016, was particularly impressive as captain in the shortest format of the game as Pakistan blew away all those who stood before them. The Men in Green enjoyed a win percentage of 78.37 with 29 wins from 38 T20Is.

However, Pakistan were not that successful in the Test format as they won just four out of 13 games under the wicketkeeper-batsman’s leadership.

 
