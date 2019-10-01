Tour will motivate players to visit Pakistan: Sri Lanka coach

Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka coach Rumesh Ratnayake has said that the side’s ongoing limited-overs tour to Pakistan will encourage more players to play in the country.

“This will be a precursor for that (Test) tour (in December),” Ratnayake said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “I’m sure this will certainly encourage the others to take decisions, but we can’t enforce it on them. They have taken a decision and we have to respect that, but certainly if things go well, this will be a huge thing for the future, not only for them but for all other countries to be here.”

Sri Lanka are playing without its star players as 10 of its senior players had skipped the tour over security concerns.

Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series for the first time since 2009. The island nation’s tour fell in doubt after its cricket board said it had received warning that its national team could be the target of a terrorist attack during the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

The coach said that he has worked on ways to motivate his side for the tour.

“There are various ways of motivating them. One is the challenge of facing this Pakistan team, and we talked about the Pakistan team being Goliaths and us not. That’s the sort of the way we are motivating them, but they are professionals and I’m sure they’ll do what’s needed to be done.”