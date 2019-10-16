‘The Hundred’ to feature over 20 Pakistani cricketers

A star-studded line-up of Pakistani cricketers will be seen in action in the upcoming “The Hundred” tournament which will be played next year.

The men’s list comprises Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Sohaib Maqsood, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usama Mir, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

Only Nida Dar and Sana Mir have been shortlisted for the women’s edition.

Several international stars with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner (Australia), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) along with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) have also signed up for the tournament.

The Hundred will begin on October 20, 2020.

The 100-ball competition is a new tournament consisting of city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England’s traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls, consecutively.