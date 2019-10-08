Team in need of more match-winners, says Misbah

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the team is in need of more dependable batsmen and match-winners.

He said that losing the series to Sri Lanka, which were missing out on their star players, was an “eye-opener”.

“Losing is never good, especially against a team that is without their major players, and it’s an eye-opener,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“We can see deficiency in every department: bowling, batting and particularly the way we got out against spin and also our death bowling.”

The head coach said that Sri Lanka did everything right on the day.

“There was a clear difference between the two teams. Despite being inexperienced, they were disciplined and did everything right, while we completely failed to implement our plan,” Misbah said.

The former Pakistan captain said there were a lot of reasons for the experimentation in the side and they were exposed badly for just relying on Babar Azam for scoring runs.