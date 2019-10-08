Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Team in need of more match-winners, says Misbah

43 mins ago
 
Team in need of more match-winners, says Misbah
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the team is in need of more dependable batsmen and match-winners.

He said that losing the series to Sri Lanka, which were missing out on their star players, was an “eye-opener”.

“Losing is never good, especially against a team that is without their major players, and it’s an eye-opener,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“We can see deficiency in every department: bowling, batting and particularly the way we got out against spin and also our death bowling.”

The head coach said that Sri Lanka did everything right on the day.

“There was a clear difference between the two teams. Despite being inexperienced, they were disciplined and did everything right, while we completely failed to implement our plan,” Misbah said.

The former Pakistan captain said there were a lot of reasons for the experimentation in the side and they were exposed badly for just relying on Babar Azam for scoring runs.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Cricket, Sri Lanka, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019, Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan 2019,
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in third ODI to claim series
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Lahore police announce traffic plan for Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
Babar, Smith included in draft for ‘The Hundred’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.