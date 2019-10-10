Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Talking points from third Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I

2 hours ago
 
Talking points from third Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan in the T20I series in Lahore as they picked up a 13-run win in the dead-rubber third fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The game had plenty of moments to discuss.

  1. Dream debut for Oshada Fernando

It was a fairytale start to Oshada Fernando’s T20I career as he went on to score a half-century on debut. His blistering 78-run knock, which came off 48 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and three sixes, was pivotal in the side posting a modest total of 147-7.

  1. Pakistan continues scoring golden ducks

The Pakistani batsmen continued to be dismissed on golden ducks. In the previous two fixtures, it was Umar Akmal who headed back to the pavilion with a big round zero to his name. In the third fixture, it was Fakhar Zaman as he was knocked over on the first ball of the innings.

  1. Haris Sohail and Babar Azam’s partnership

Haris Sohail and Babar Azam put on a 76-run partnership for the second wicket after Fakhar Zaman didn’t trouble the scorers. They kept the hosts steady in chase of the 148-run target. However, the side fell apart when the duo was sent back to the pavilion.

  1. Haris Sohail’s half-century goes in vain

The left-handed batsman was the top scorer for the side as he scored his second T20I half-century. He went on to score 50-ball 52 and it seemed as if Pakistan would be able to avoid its first-ever whitewash in the shortest format.

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga takes wickets at key moments

The leg-spinner was splendid in the three-match series as he was the top wicket-taker in with eight wickets at an average of 9.87 and an economy of 6.58. He became the go-to spinner for the visitors as he was capable of taking multiple wickets in an over.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
