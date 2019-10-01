Talking points from the second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan picked up a 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match ODI series at Karachi’s National Stadium on Monday. Sarfaraz’s men have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here are some talking points of the fixture.

Usman Shinwari’s stellar bowling

The left-arm pacer showed why he is such a dangerous bowler in the 50-overs format as he finished with figures of 5-51 in 10 over. He exerted tremendous pressure on the Sri Lankan batting order by taking the wickets of Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando and Lahiru Thrimanne in the early stages of the chase.

Babar Azam stamps his class

The talismanic batsman proved why he is placed at the third position in the ODI batsmen rankings as the 24-year-old added another century to his tally. He was rarely troubled in his brilliant 115-run knock and scored runs freely. He is behind Saeed Anwar and Mohammad Yousuf in the list of most ODI centuries by a Pakistani batsman.

Fakhar Zaman finds his form

The left-handed opening batsmen’s form came under question because of his recent inconsistent performances. However, he will be looking to redeem himself on the back of his half-century in the second game. He played some delightful strokes and adapted well to the conditions.

Sri Lanka’s batting woes

The visitors were in dire straits when they started their chase of the 306-run target. The side was reduced to 22-5 at a stage which put the pressure on the middle order. Skipper Lahiru Thrimanne admitted that the fall of their early wickets attributed to the defeat.

Jayasuriya and Shanaka’s record sixth-wicket partnership

Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka put their names in the record books with their 177-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which gave some hope to the side of salvaging a victory when the team was in hot water. It is the highest sixth-wicket stand in ODI cricket for the island-nation and is also the highest partnership at the National Stadium.