Talking points from the first Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T20I in Lahore to go 1-0 up in the three-match series on Saturday. The match had plenty of talking points.

Mohammad Hasnain hat-trick goes in vain

The young fast-bowler started off in an expensive manner but the pacer managed to restrict Sri Lanka under the score of 200 by becoming the second Pakistani bowler to take a hat-trick in the shortest format. He returned with figures of 3-37 in his four overs.

Pakistan’s dismal batting

The chase of the 166-run target seemed like a procession of Pakistani batsmen as the hosts provided a futile resistance against the Sri Lankan bowlers. The side were dismissed for just 101 in 17.4 overs with only three batsmen scoring in double figures and two being dismissed for golden ducks.

Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal’s poor return

The two batsmen were expected to perform well after being included in the side for more than a year. However, it didn’t turn out to be that case as Umar Akmal was dismissed for a golden duck, while Ahmed Shehzad contributed just four runs.

Gunathilaka carries his form

Danushka Ganuthilaka seems to have carried his form from the third ODI in Karachi into the T20I as he went on to score 57 off 38 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and a maximum. He laid the foundations for a big total with his 84-run opening partnership with Avishka Fernando.

Sri Lankan bowlers toil Pakistan

Sri Lankan bowlers exerted pressure on the Pakistani batsmen right from the get-go by taking wickets at regular intervals. Pacers Nuwan Pradeep and Isuru Udana took three wickets each while spinners Wanindu Hasaranga’s two-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka’s cause as well.