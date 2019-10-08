Tuesday, October 8, 2019  | 8 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Talking points from second Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I

6 hours ago
 
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the second T20I by 35 runs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here are five talking points from last night’s fixture.

  • Umar Akmal’s back-to-back golden ducks

Umar Akmal has been having a horrid series so far as he has been dismissed for first-ball duck in both matches. He is under fire for his poor show by the fans and really needs to get going in the next match.

  • Pakistan’s top-order woes

Pakistan never really got going in the chase of the 183-run target. The top order once again surrendered in the middle overs. It was Imad Wasim who provided some resistance to the Sri Lankan bowlers with the top score of 47 at the depth.

  • Pakistan’s fielding show

One positive thing Pakistan would take from the fixture would be its fielding. They ran out the fielders via direct hits and took their catches without any fumbles.

  • Bhanuka Rajapaksa anchors the side

The top-order batsman anchored the innings from the start and went on to score a blistering 44-ball 77 with the help of four boundaries and six sixes. He put on a 94-run partnership for the third wicket which helped Sri Lanka finish at 182-6

  • Nuwan Pradeep shines with the ball

The fast-bowler carried his form from the first T20I into the second game as he finished with a superb spell of 4-25 in four overs. His scalps put the shackles on the hosts, who were bowled out for 147 in the penultimate over.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
