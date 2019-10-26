Sydney Thunder claim nervy win in Women’s Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder claimed a three-run win over Melbourne Renegades in their Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) fixture on Saturday.

Thunder, electing to bat first, suffered an early blow as veteran Rachel Priest was dismissed with 15 runs on the board. However, Naomi Stalenberg and captain Rachael Haynes took control of their 47-run partnership for the second wicket.

After Stalenberg was dismissed, Haynes and Alex Blackwell scored 37 runs together for the third wicket.

The latter, who made 21 off 26, fell in the 15th over while the Haynes departed followed shortly after top-scoring with 36 off 33 deliveries. The middle-order provided futile resistance as they finished with 132-8 in 20 overs.

Sophie Molineux and Maitlan Brown finished with three wickets.

In the run chase, Renegades found themselves in a world of trouble as they were reduced to 25-4 with the front line players getting dismissed in single figures.

Skipper Jess Duffin and Courtney Webb got the scoreboard ticking with their 88-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The procession of batswomen continued after the latter’s departure for 32 from 29 deliveries but things looked even-steven when the skipper was batting.

Rene Farrell was given the responsibility of defending 15 runs in the final over. Five runs came off the first two deliveries, courtesy of a boundary by Brown. A wicket came on the third delivery but the batswomen had crossed.

Duffin took it upon herself to win the game single-handedly as she scored the second four of the over and settled for two runs on the penultimate delivery. Needing four runs for victory, the skipper was caught out for 69 off 56 — with the side finishing at 129-8.