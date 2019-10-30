Steve Smith not eyeing Australian captaincy

Talismanic Australian batsman Steve Smith has said that he is not looking to lead the Kangaroos any time soon, Sky Sports has reported.

“(It’s) not on my radar at all,” the former Australian skipper said. “Finchy and Painey are both doing terrific jobs, so I’m enjoying playing and pretty chilled.”

Steve Smith was stripped from captaincy over his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal which rocked Cricket Australia in 2018. He was handed a one-year suspension as well.

Cricket Australia’s chief executive Kevin Roberts says he does not see a change in team captains.

“It’s important that we crawl before we walk and acknowledge that there’s no one in Australian cricket other than Tim that could’ve led the Australian men’s Test team the way he has over the last 18-plus months,” he said.

Roberts said that Paine has out of crisis into a position of relative strength, adding “Given Tim’s outstanding leadership, what I would say at this point in time is we’re not reviewing his position as captain.”