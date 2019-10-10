Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture

Photo Courtesy: ShehanJaya12/Twitter

Sri Lankan cricketer Shehan Jayasuriya donned a Pakistani jersey to thank the country for its hospitality during the six-match limited overs tour which came to an end on Wednesday.

He tweeted a picture of himself wearing the Pakistani kit in a thank-you post.

Thank you #Pakistan … for the hospitality, safe environment, tight security, and support. Hope to come back soon and hope other countries will follow us as well. @TheRealPCB #SLvPAK #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/EXJuj9NkIe — Shehan Jayasuriya (@ShehanJaya12) October 10, 2019

Other Sri Lankan cricketers also thanked everyone involved for their hospitality and providing a safe environment for the tour.

📸 Sri Lanka team pose for a group photograph with their security officers of the tour 🙏🇵🇰 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/MghN7cEk76 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 10, 2019

“It’s a good victory. Thanks to the Pakistan crowd, they supported not just the home team but us as well. All the players bond well in our team and that is our key to success. They are very talented and I think unity is the secret behind our success.” – Dasun Shanka #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/w7RAk0L9rd — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) October 9, 2019

Wonderful stuff at the Wagha Border and enjoyed a wonderful chat and Tea as well #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/rlIOSUiQK5 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 8, 2019

End of a very special tour.Kudos to @TheRealPCB for bringing back intl cricket to their fans.Great hospitality.Excellent security measures.Hope every other country will visit here soon.Pakistan is safe to play cricket & their fans deserve it!#PakvSL @ImranKhanPTI @OfficialSLC — Danushka Gunathilaka (@danushka_70) October 9, 2019

Ten senior players citing security concerns had opted out of the tour comprising three ODIs and three T20I matches, which began on September 27.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

Pakistan won the three-match series 2-0 in Karachi with the first game being abandoned due to rain. The visitors ended the tour on a high by securing their first-ever whitewash in T20I cricket.