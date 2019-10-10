Thursday, October 10, 2019  | 10 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Sri Lanka’s Jayasuriya wears Pakistan jersey as a friendly gesture

29 mins ago
 
Photo Courtesy: ShehanJaya12/Twitter

Sri Lankan cricketer Shehan Jayasuriya donned a Pakistani jersey to thank the country for its hospitality during the six-match limited overs tour which came to an end on Wednesday.

He tweeted a picture of himself wearing the Pakistani kit in a thank-you post.

Other Sri Lankan cricketers also thanked everyone involved for their hospitality and providing a safe environment for the tour.

Ten senior players citing security concerns had opted out of the tour comprising three ODIs and three T20I matches, which began on September 27.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board received the all-clear from the defence ministry last week to go ahead with the tour after establishing that there was no threat.

Pakistan won the three-match series 2-0 in Karachi with the first game being abandoned due to rain. The visitors ended the tour on a high by securing their first-ever whitewash in T20I cricket.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Shehan Jayasuriya Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
