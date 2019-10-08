Southern Punjab humble Sindh in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Southern Punjab defeated Sindh by an innings and 129 runs in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture on Tuesday.

Being sent in to bat first, the Punjab side amassed a huge total of 546 all out on the back of centuries by captain Shan Masood, Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Irfan.

It was Yamin who was the star performer in the fixture as he scored 142 and took five wickets.

Sindh were bowled out for 284 in the first innings as left-arm pacer Rahat Ali finished with figures of 4-66. Asad Shafiq and Saad Ali made half-centuries.

Things continued to unravel for the hosts who were invited to bat again and dismissed for just 133 with Omair bin Yousuf and Saad Ali scoring in 30s.

Southern Punjab bowlers Aamer Yamin and Bilawal Bhatti shared seven wickets between them.

The fixture between Northern and Balochistan in Rawalpindi ended without a result.

Northern were dismissed for 450 with Faizan Riaz and Haider Ali scoring 141 and 133 respectively. Ali Sarfaraz played a handy 50-run knock.

Balochistan finished their first innings with 301 all out. Asif Zakir top-scored with 61, while Imran Butt and Abubakar Khan scored 59 and 50, respectively.

The hosts, leading with 149 runs, declared their second innings on 149-3 with Haider Ali carrying his form with 54 and Zeeshan Malik chipping in wih his 68-run knock.

The visitors did not have a steady start to the run chase as they kept losing wickets. However, Imran Butt’s 59-run knock and 33 runs each by skipper Imran Farhat and Bismillah Khan helped the side end the game in a draw.

The game between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab in Abbottabad also ended in a draw.

Central Punjab reached 129-1 in their chase of 319-run target in 50 overs, when umpires called it a day. Salman Butt remained not out at 63 while Mohammad Saad was batting at 40 with the duo putting on a 97-run partnership.

The hosts declared their first innings at 484-5 whereas Central Punjab managed 278 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite having a 206-run lead, did not enforce the follow-on and went on to declare their second innings 112-3.