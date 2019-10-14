Monday, October 14, 2019  | 14 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Slovenia beat Pakistan in Socca World Cup

2 hours ago
 
Photo Courtesy: Leisure Leagues Pakistan

Pakistan started off their Socca World Cup on a disappointing note as they were humbled 5-1 by Slovenia in their Group H fixture in the Greek island of Crete on Monday.

The fixture turned out to be a pretty one-sided affair with Slovenia putting on an all-round show.

Slovenia went in front with Aleks Malivojevic opened the scoring in the sixth minute and Jure Kandare doubled their lead after six minutes.

Muhammad Ali managed to pull a goal back for the Pakistan side in the 23rd minute.

There was no let-up by the Slovenian side as Andraz Sepic and Neven Grah found the net twice in space of three minutes whereas Jure Kandare netted his second to make it 5-1 for his side.

Pakistan will take on Romania in their second group stage fixture on Tuesday.

 
Football Pakistan Socca World Cup
 
