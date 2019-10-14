Slovenia beat Pakistan in Socca World Cup

Pakistan started off their Socca World Cup on a disappointing note as they were humbled 5-1 by Slovenia in their Group H fixture in the Greek island of Crete on Monday.

The fixture turned out to be a pretty one-sided affair with Slovenia putting on an all-round show.

Tough day on the field for our #TeamPakistan. We’ll come back stronger InshaAllah! 🌍🏆 PAKISTAN (🇵🇰) 1-5 SLOVENIA (🇸🇮) Scorers ⚽ (6′) A. Malivojevic 🇸🇮

(12′) J. Kandare 🇸🇮

(23′) Muhammad Ali 🇵🇰

(24′) A. Sepic 🇸🇮

(27′) N. Grah 🇸🇮

(40′) J. Kandare 🇸🇮#SOCCA #LeisureLeaguesPK pic.twitter.com/enX5nZP4Up — Leisure Leagues PK (@LLPKOfficial) October 14, 2019

Slovenia went in front with Aleks Malivojevic opened the scoring in the sixth minute and Jure Kandare doubled their lead after six minutes.

Muhammad Ali managed to pull a goal back for the Pakistan side in the 23rd minute.

There was no let-up by the Slovenian side as Andraz Sepic and Neven Grah found the net twice in space of three minutes whereas Jure Kandare netted his second to make it 5-1 for his side.

Pakistan will take on Romania in their second group stage fixture on Tuesday.