Sindh edge past Central Punjab in National T20 Cup thriller

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan star Babar Azam’s century was in vain as Sindh claimed a thrilling three-wicket win over Central Punjab in the second game of the National T20 Cup at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium on Sunday.

Babar Azam’s side found themselves struggling at 39-2 after choosing to bat first as Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal were dismissed early on.

Central Punjab skipper Babar remained unbeaten on 102 off just 59 deliveries and was supported by Rizwan Hussain who played a 15-ball cameo that yielded 31 runs to take the side to 188-3.

Sindh also lost early wickets and found themselves in a spot of bother at 58-2 but Khurram Manzoor continued to keep the scoreboard ticking and went on to score a steady 42-ball 50. His dismissal in the 12th over reduced the side to 86-3.

The game seemed to be getting away from Sindh’s grasp when they required another 102 runs from just 50 balls.

Veterans Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed showed the value of experience as they kept their side’s chances alive with a 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Skipper Shafiq played a handy knock of 45 from 23 balls while Sarfaraz chipped in with 30 off 18.

The big-hitting Anwar Ali showed his class to take the side to victory off the penultimate delivery as he finished on an unbeaten 22 off just 10 deliveries.