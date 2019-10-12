Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Simone Biles equals World Championships medal record

1 hour ago
 
Simone Biles equals World Championships medal record
Photo: AFP

US gymnastics queen Simone Biles equaled the all-time record of 23 medals at world championships with the 17th world title of her career in the vault final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old needs only one more medal from her remaining two finals on Sunday in Stuttgart to overtake Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles, however, later missed the chance of a second medal of the day by finishing fifth in the uneven bars final behind winner Nina Derwael of Belgium, who retained the title she won in Doha last year.

Biles earlier took her third gold of the week on the vault with a winning score of 15.399 points ahead of US team-mate Jade Carey, who finished with silver, while Britain’s Ellie Downie claimed bronze.

The four-time Olympic champion had already won all-around gold and the team event this week to extend her record of most world gold medals.

Biles retained the vault title she won in Doha last year by excelling on her two attempts, completing two and a half twists on her second effort.

Less than a year before the Tokyo Olympics, she can potentially leave Stuttgart with five medals with the women’s beam and floor finals to come on Sunday.

 
TOPICS:
athletics Simone Biles united states
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Athletics, United States, Simone Biles, World Championships 2019 Stuttgart, Germany, Stuttgart, World Championships medal record
 
MOST READ
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka humble Pakistan in first T20I
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in second T20I to claim series
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Sri Lanka whitewash Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s Test batting record
Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram’s Test batting record
Double or nothing for Misbah?
Double or nothing for Misbah?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.