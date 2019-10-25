Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Sharma named India skipper for Bangladesh T20I series

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

India have left out captain Virat Kohli from the squad named for three T20Is against Bangladesh starting next month but he will return for two Tests between the South Asian neighbours.

Senior batsman Rohit Sharma will captain the T20I team in the limited-overs series due to begin on November 3 in Delhi.

Uncapped allrounder Shivam Dube has been drafted into the squad in place of injured Hardik Pandya, while Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have been recalled.

Bangladesh had threatened to call off the tour over a domestic pay dispute, but the national board and players resolved their differences late Wednesday.

The second T20I is on November 7 in Rajkot and the third on November 9 in Nagpur.

Kohli, described as the “most important man” in Indian cricket by new board president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday, will captain the side in the Test series starting November 14 in Indore.

The Test squad is essentially the same that swept South Africa 3-0 in a series that ended this week. That gave India a world record 11th straight home Test series triumph.

T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

 
