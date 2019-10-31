Sharjeel Khan delivers lecture on anti-corruption

Batsman working on roadmap for return to game

Sharjeel, who was suspended over his involvement in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal, gave lectures to the players of Sindh and Balochistan U19 teams at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium as part of the guidelines set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).PCB's anti-corruption officer Colonel (retd) Usman was with the Islamabad United batsman during the session.The sport's governing body had earlier stated that Sharjeel will complete his rehabilitation before the end of the year and will then be reintegrated into top-level cricket.The rehabilitation process includes attending and delivering lectures on the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, visits to orphanage homes as part of social service and participating in integration sessions with the Pakistan cricket team players and player support personnel.